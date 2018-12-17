Meikie and Charity get into a fight this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday December 17

John proposes to postpone a much awaited celebration and Meikie goes wild. Principal finds herself back at square one when her plan to solve her legal financial problems falls flat. Koloi gets a phone call that threatens his plans to enter the talent extravaganza.

Tuesday December 18

John and Meikie’s marriage might just be in trouble again. Sis Ouma invades another woman’s space. Principal fears a black Christmas ahead.

Wednesday December 19

Meikie throws John with a staggering question regarding an old fling. Someone threatens to pull out of the extravaganza. Alfred overhears a disturbing truth about one particular ex-principal.

Thursday December 20

Meikie and Charity find themselves toe-to-toe again about an old affair, and the unthinkable happens. Alfred’s head spins as a threat of a certain appeal continues to lurk his way. Koloi discovers that a lot of work awaits him if he wishes to win the talent extravaganza.

Friday December 21

Meikie and John are floored after receiving a disturbing phone call about one of their sons. Principal’s day is ruined after receiving a message from the mechanic. Clement has no time for Koloi, who has come up with a solution to his latest problem.

