Meikie threatens to kill someone this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday December 10

Mokgadi is floored when Mary admits to something Meikie has been accusing her of doing. Sihle is overjoyed when someone close to her pulls through a precarious situation. Marothi is left fuming after a visit from Lehasa’s hacker.

Tuesday December 11

Itumeleng tells Noah about the latest assignment the gang has for him and Noah is staggered. Marothi’s past regarding his wife comes to haunt him. Elizabeth buys something that takes both her and Principal down memory lane.

Wednesday December 12

Someone in law enforcement witnesses Mary suggesting something quite sinister. Lehasa receives a threatening call, which he finds too amusing.

Thursday December 13

An incensed Meikie leaves her family spooked when she threatens to kill someone. Principal’s financial woes seem to exacerbate when she’s reminded of her legal fees. An old lady is appalled to hear about wedding bells soon to ring in Turfloop.

Friday December 14

Mary drops a bombshell on Mokgadi and Noah regarding Noah’s biological father. Principal’s problems only seem to worsen when she finds herself without transportation. Mapitsi is embarrassed when she encounters a woman who knows a very dark side of her past.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.