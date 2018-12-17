Smanga receives devastating news this week on ‘Generations’

Monday December 17

Zitha is tired of running after her man. Tshidi causes shock waves when she reveals what she wants in exchange for helping Ezweni. Lucy’s charity event is a huge success until someone steals her thunder.

Tuesday December 18

The Moroka brothers come to blows. Wandile and Cynthia are manipulated into fighting back. Jack is thrown to hear what Cosmo’s been up to.

Wednesday December 19

The family are shocked about Lesedi’s panic attack. Crazy J will do just about anything to increase his online status. Ayanda doesn’t get the news she was hoping for.

Thursday December 20

Tau hates himself for manipulating someone he cares about. Smanga receives devastating news. Mazwi’s words bring Sphe to tears.

Friday December 21

Mrekza wants the old Lucy back. Tshidi realises she inadvertently sabotaged herself. The brothers decide to call a truce.

