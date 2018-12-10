‘Generations’ this week: Wandile gets the shock of her life when she checks her emails

Monday December 10

Fana urges his father to end his life. Mazwi’s revelation comes as a shock to Sphe. Tau resents having to work with his ‘brother’ again.

Tuesday December 11

Lesedi is over the moon about Lerato’s latest news. Tshidi deliberately causes more uncertainty with the staff. Smanga is furious about what Crazy J did and fires him.

Wednesday December 12

Wandile gets the shock of her life when she checks her emails. Lucy’s outrageous bid stuns everyone at the auction. Gadaffi is thrilled about finding an offshore investor until he sees who it is.

Thursday December 13

Mazwi’s heartfelt gesture leaves Sphe even more confused. Jack knows he has the upper hand and loves every minute of it.

Friday December 14

Smanga hides his worry when he hears what his brother’s intentions are. Lesedi finds out Mpho is back in town. Tau runs into an old flame.

