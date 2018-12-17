The royal house gets a surprise visitor this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday December 17

Sundani drops a bombshell on Teboho. Moliehi demands a DNA test for the alleged long-lost daughter. Lucky has good news to share with Thobile.

Tuesday December 18

The family waits for Azwindini to return from a snake ritual. Eric wants to get to the bottom of Moliehi’s hate for Gugu. Lucky opens up about his future plans.

Wednesday December 19

Azwindini gets crowned as chief of Thathe. The battle lines are drawn between Moliehi and Mme Mashigo. Thobile thinks Moliehi is sabotaging her and Lucky.

Thursday December 20

The royal house gets a surprise visitor. Eric and Moses have big plans for Gugu. Thobile admits that she’s afraid of losing Lucky.

Friday December 21

Azwindini subtly reasserts his authority. Gugu finds herself with divided loyalties. Hangwani convinces Lucky to take the opportunity he’s offered.

