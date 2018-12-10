 
Soapies 10.12.2018 06:41 am

The elders disown Susan for betraying Azwindini this week on ‘Muvhango’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Muvhango Facebook page

Picture: Muvhango Facebook page

Here’s what to expect on ‘Muvhango’ this week.

Monday December 10

Azwindini’s time to retake the throne has come. Gugu acts uncomfortably in Skhumbuzo’s presence. Moliehi is not impressed by Lucky’s ‘surprise’.

Tuesday December 11

Teboho’s uncle gives her an ultimatum. Gugu gleans info about Pat Zikalala from Skhumbuzo. Thobile stands up for Lucky.

Wednesday December 12

The elders disown Susan for betraying Azwindini. Brother Max reveals the truth to Eric. Moliehi is forced to face Lucky’s virtues.

Thursday December 13

Preparations for the installation of the new chief are underway. Eric reaches out to Gugu. Lucky has a fresh idea on how to soften Moliehi.

Friday December 14

Susan lashes out at an inquisitive Mpho. Eric reveals who Pat Zikalala’s long-lost daughter is. Lucky asks for advice from a stranger.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mariaan lies to Hilda this week on ‘7de Laan’ 10.12.2018
MaNgcobo tells Nosipho that she is not pregnant this week on ‘Uzalo’ 10.12.2018
Brutus gives Prince his blessing this week on ‘The Queen’ 10.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.