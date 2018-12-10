The elders disown Susan for betraying Azwindini this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday December 10

Azwindini’s time to retake the throne has come. Gugu acts uncomfortably in Skhumbuzo’s presence. Moliehi is not impressed by Lucky’s ‘surprise’.

Tuesday December 11

Teboho’s uncle gives her an ultimatum. Gugu gleans info about Pat Zikalala from Skhumbuzo. Thobile stands up for Lucky.

Wednesday December 12

The elders disown Susan for betraying Azwindini. Brother Max reveals the truth to Eric. Moliehi is forced to face Lucky’s virtues.

Thursday December 13

Preparations for the installation of the new chief are underway. Eric reaches out to Gugu. Lucky has a fresh idea on how to soften Moliehi.

Friday December 14

Susan lashes out at an inquisitive Mpho. Eric reveals who Pat Zikalala’s long-lost daughter is. Lucky asks for advice from a stranger.

