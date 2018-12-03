‘Uzalo’ this week: Mrs Madlala spoils Sbu with a new flashy gold watch

Monday December 3

MaMlambo is worried that Nkunzi is slipping further and further away from her.

Tuesday December 4

Harbhajan gives Mxolisi a bullet to kill Nkunzi. Pastor Mdletshe’s health deteriorates. MaMlambo prays for Nkunzi.

Wednesday December 5

An anxious Pastor Mdletshe walks out of the doctor’s room. Mrs Madlala spoils Sbu with a new flashy gold watch.

Thursday December 6

Gabisile forces Mxolisi to propose, it’s the only way to keep the secret and not embarrass the family.

Friday December 7

MaNgcobo confesses something very important, Mxolisi makes a life-changing decision, and Sbu finds himself in a very uncomfortable position.

