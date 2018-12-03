Alfred is caught with his hand in the cookie jar this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday December 3

Rachel manages to get the upper hand again by taking on her family in her quest to get Marothi back. Sphola comes to a realisation that perhaps it’s finally over with the girl he loves.

Tuesday December 4

Celia is uneasy when Charles comes with news that threatens to undo everything she’s fought so hard for. Sphola is shattered when it is clear to him that someone close to his heart is moving on.

Wednesday December 5

Celia and Alfred’s actions threaten to derail the negotiations. Meikie and Mr Kgomo make a stunning revelation regarding someone’s death.

Thursday December 6

Malebana threatens Mary in the worst way imaginable. Rachel makes a startling realisation about the source of Marothi’s predicament. Elizabeth returns home and is shocked to find things haywire.

Friday December 7

Mary brings the monster out of Meikie and suffers the consequences. Alfred is caught with his hand in the cookie jar. Elizabeth is shocked to discover her mother’s habit that might potentially kill her.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.