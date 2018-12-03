 
Soapies 3.12.2018 06:19 am

Azwindini offers divorce to one of his wives this week on ‘Muvhango’

Picture: Muvhango Facebook page

This as the Mukwevho family begs Teboho to take Mulalo back.

Monday December 3

The search for Mulalo continues. Gugu finally opens up to her mother. Lucky feels rejected by Thobile.

Tuesday December 4

Mulalo’s only hope is his wife. Gugu makes a decision that will change her and Brother Max’s life forever. Rendani changes Thobile’s mind about Lucky.

Wednesday December 5

Azwindini offers divorce to one of his wives. Gugu opens a can of worms. Moliehi catches Thobile and Lucky in the act.

Thursday December 6

The delegates arrive at Teboho’s home in Lesotho. Maureen prays for Gugu and Brother Max’s relationship. Lucky tries to win Moliehi over.

Friday December 7

The Mukwevho family begs Teboho to come home to Mulalo. Gugu discovers a shocking truth about her father. Thobile finally tells the world about her boyfriend.

