Azwindini offers divorce to one of his wives this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday December 3
The search for Mulalo continues. Gugu finally opens up to her mother. Lucky feels rejected by Thobile.
Tuesday December 4
Mulalo’s only hope is his wife. Gugu makes a decision that will change her and Brother Max’s life forever. Rendani changes Thobile’s mind about Lucky.
Wednesday December 5
Azwindini offers divorce to one of his wives. Gugu opens a can of worms. Moliehi catches Thobile and Lucky in the act.
Thursday December 6
The delegates arrive at Teboho’s home in Lesotho. Maureen prays for Gugu and Brother Max’s relationship. Lucky tries to win Moliehi over.
Friday December 7
The Mukwevho family begs Teboho to come home to Mulalo. Gugu discovers a shocking truth about her father. Thobile finally tells the world about her boyfriend.
