The Khozas finally locate Diamond this week on ‘The Queen’

Monday December 3

Gracious is heartbroken when there’s a sudden change of plans, while Brutus breaks the heart of someone who cares about him.

Tuesday December 4

Gracious and Schumacher are not coping. Bheki has some things to prove to Brutus. Jomo has a problem in his hands.

Wednesday December 5

The Khozas finally locate Diamond. Bheki insists on joining the fight against Diamond.

Thursday December 6

Another murder at the Khoza house. Will Gracious get her toy boy back?

Friday December 7

Bheki’s life hangs in the balance. Harriet reconnects with an old friend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.