The Khozas finally locate Diamond this week on ‘The Queen’

Monday December 3
Gracious is heartbroken when there’s a sudden change of plans, while Brutus breaks the heart of someone who cares about him.
Tuesday December 4
Gracious and Schumacher are not coping. Bheki has some things to prove to Brutus. Jomo has a problem in his hands.
Wednesday December 5
The Khozas finally locate Diamond. Bheki insists on joining the fight against Diamond.
Thursday December 6
Another murder at the Khoza house. Will Gracious get her toy boy back?
Friday December 7
Bheki’s life hangs in the balance. Harriet reconnects with an old friend.
