Soapies 3.12.2018 06:11 am

The Khozas finally locate Diamond this week on ‘The Queen’

Citizen reporter
From fighting sexual assault, paternity tests and love affairs, don’t miss a moment of the action.

Watch ‘The Queen’ this week to find out more.

Monday December 3

Gracious is heartbroken when there’s a sudden change of plans, while Brutus breaks the heart of someone who cares about him.

Tuesday December 4

Gracious and Schumacher are not coping. Bheki has some things to prove to Brutus. Jomo has a problem in his hands.

Wednesday December 5

The Khozas finally locate Diamond. Bheki insists on joining the fight against Diamond.

Thursday December 6

Another murder at the Khoza house. Will Gracious get her toy boy back?

Friday December 7

Bheki’s life hangs in the balance. Harriet reconnects with an old friend.

