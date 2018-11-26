Mulalo gets a ghostly warning this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday November 26

Everyone is shocked to meet the new Susan. Sundani enjoys unsettling the world. Gugu hears Mme Mashigo out but it doesn’t end well.

Tuesday November 27

Mulalo gets a ghostly warning that leads him to act impulsively. Gugu gets physical with Mme Mashigo. Moliehi has her first encounter with Lucky.

Wednesday November 28

Mulalo is about to do the unthinkable. Gugu is not happy when brother Max gives her something from her mother. Thobile is rattled to learn about Lucky and Moliehi.

Thursday November 29

Sundani appoints herself as the regent of Thathe. Gugu is broken down by Mme Mashigo’s letters. Thobile struggles with her conflicting feelings for Lucky.

Friday November 30

Gugu makes a very big decision. Thobile snubs Lucky.

