Zekhethelo drops a bomb on the Mdletshes this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday November 26

MaMlambo is confused by what she sees when she’s consulting with a client. Nosipho dreams about what her ancestors want her to do. Fikile and Sbu plot what present they should request from Mrs Madlala.

Tuesday November 27

MaNgcobo is stressed by her lie and tries to do the right thing but Nkunzi doesn’t give her a chance while Gabisile and Nkunzi receive worrying news about Zekhethelo’s condition. GC is on tenterhooks about her presentation to the board today. Are they going to like the uniform?

Wednesday November 28

Qhabanga puts pressure on Nkunzi to win Mkhonto over to their side. Unbeknownst to them, Mkhonto is trying to recruit Mxolisi to his side. Will Mxolisi leave or stay loyal to Nkunzi? Zekhethelo drops a bomb on the Mdletshes.

Thursday November 29

Gabisile and Nkunzi get the full diagnosis of Zekhethelo’s illness. It is not easy for both, for different reasons.

Friday November 30

Mxolisi is exposed by the rival gang, Nosipho wants the Xulu land back, and Sbu charms Mrs Madlala.

