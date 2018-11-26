Sphe is floored by a marriage proposal this week on ‘Generations’

Monday November 26

Wandile is as obsessive as ever, despite her promise not to be. Mazwi is starting to miss his old life. The tension in the Moroka house eases a bit when Crazy J arrives.

Tuesday November 27

Kabisi has no idea his nephew is hiding something from him. Grace deliberately tries to sabotage the insemination process. An unexpected kiss leaves both participants surprised and unsure.

Wednesday November 28

Lesedi thinks of a way to make extra cash. Smanga admits he has feelings for his sister-in-law. Cosmo gets arrested.

Thursday November 29

Crazy J’s playtime is over and now the real work starts. The Moroka elders are adamant they will never accept Zitha as a makoti. Sphe is floored by a marriage proposal.

Friday November 3o

Wandile doesn’t take kindly to Ezweni’s new employee. Mazwi reveals a side to him the family’s never seen. Pele’s secret is out!

