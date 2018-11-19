Two close friends experience an unexpected spark this week on ‘Generations’

Monday November 19

Mazwi does not know what to do about Rori. Pele makes inroads with his target. Kabisi tries his best but is unable to break through to Jack.

Tuesday November 20

Lucy can’t shake the strange suspicion she has… Mrekza is jealous of his friend’s friendship. A blesser makes a move on Lesedi and Lerato.

Wednesday November 21

Detective James agrees to mind his own business… for now. Wandile’s too happy to notice how miserable Grace is. Two close friends experience an unexpected spark.

Thursday November 22

Desperate Gog’Flo turns to Dr Ndlovu for answers. Cosmo rushes out to warn Gadaffi but will he get there in time? Mazwi gives as good as he gets when Sphe takes soapiehim on.

Friday November 23

Zitha is finding it hard to let her suspicions rest. Smanga is not at all happy to see his brother with Rorisang. Pele has no idea the Diales are onto him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.