‘Muvhango’ this week: Will Mulimisi wake up?

Monday November 19

The pressure is mounting at the royal house. Mme Mashigo’s revelation startles Brother Max. Thobile is skating on thin ice.

Tuesday November 20

Mulalo blames Azwindini for the strange happenings at the royal house. Gugu is shocked when her past sneaks up on her. Thobile is impressed by Lucky’s new avenues.

Wednesday November 21

Mulalo’s actions might bring down the throne for good. Gugu is conflicted about Mme Mashigo. Lucky tries his luck at Dukathole.

Thursday November 22

The hostage situation at the Royal compound has everyone on edge. A big blast from the past makes a surprise return to Thathe. Gugu denies the truth that’s staring her in the face.

Friday November 2

Mulalo turns into a monster – will Mulimisi wake up? Gugu struggles to accept the truth.

Thobile is busted.

