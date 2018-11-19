‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Lehasa hits Marothi where it hurts the most

Monday November 19

A young gangster is brought into the police station holding a certain notebook. Celia and Alfred’s friction goes from bad to worse when Rachel’s issues are added to the mix. Sphola’s honeymoon spirals into the abyss after damning accusations are made.

Tuesday November 20

Mary pays the Maputlas a visit that leaves them in a tailspin. Charles secures a deal with the devil. Sphola finds himself in hot water with Mapitsi once again.

Wednesday November 21

John is shocked to see something in Malebana’s office that he’s familiar with. Rachel tells Marothi that they might experience some conundrums with the elders. Mapitsi makes a decision to cut ties with someone.

Thursday November 22

Lehasa hits Marothi where it hurts the most. Itumeleng gets to Noah from behind the bars. MaNtuli calls Meikie’s bluff.

Friday November 23

Tbose is stunned when Noah acts in a weird fashion regarding a response to a faulty alarm. Alfred leaves Charles with food for thought regarding his plot against Rachel and Marothi’s relationship.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.