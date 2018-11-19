WATCH: Kagiso struggles to accept the truth this week on ‘The Queen’

Monday November 19

The bride has cold feet. Vuyiswa and the police descend on the Khozas. Victory comes to a bloody end.

Tuesday November 20

Kagiso struggles to accept the truth, while Gracious and Schumacher hit a bumpy patch.

Wednesday November 21

Jean-Pierre asks Kagiso of his mother’s whereabouts. Diamond is convinced that an enemy is dead. Schumacher discovers that he’s being used.

Thursday November 22

Schumacher tries new tricks while Gracious applies her own tricks. Kagiso’s world is shattered even further.

Friday November 23

Schumacher tries to get money out of Gracious. Diamond decides it’s time he reminded the Big 5 who they’re dealing with.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.