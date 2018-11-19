WATCH: Kagiso struggles to accept the truth this week on ‘The Queen’

Monday November 19
The bride has cold feet. Vuyiswa and the police descend on the Khozas. Victory comes to a bloody end.
Tuesday November 20
Kagiso struggles to accept the truth, while Gracious and Schumacher hit a bumpy patch.
Wednesday November 21
Jean-Pierre asks Kagiso of his mother’s whereabouts. Diamond is convinced that an enemy is dead. Schumacher discovers that he’s being used.
View this post on Instagram
Coming up this week on THE QUEEN. #TheQueenMzansi . . . Vuyiswa & the police descend on the Khozas. Victory comes to a bloody end! Kagiso struggles to accept the truth about Kamina. Diamond is convinced that an enemy is dead. Schumacher tries to get money out of Gracious.
Thursday November 22
Schumacher tries new tricks while Gracious applies her own tricks. Kagiso’s world is shattered even further.
Friday November 23
Schumacher tries to get money out of Gracious. Diamond decides it’s time he reminded the Big 5 who they’re dealing with.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.