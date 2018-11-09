The Queen: It’s game on for Diamond

After the recent so-called kidnapping at the Khoza residence, which allowed Diamond to foolproof his revenge plan, he is a happy man who has the Khozas just where he wants them.

Harriet, on the other hand, is on a serious mission. Although her son, Kagiso, is smitten with his fiancée, Kamina, the queen is determined to prove that she is a fraud.

Kagiso, who is in love and refuses to see the light, is set on marrying Kamina. He’s convinced by what she said about his friend Trevor working with Diamond, a notion that Harriet has a hard time believing.

Harriet insists that Trevor is not the mole and would never betray the Khoza family. Meanwhile, Diamond continues to have the upper hand and makes the Khozas think they are onto him.

Although things go horribly wrong for the wedding crashers, Kamina is excited and Diamond moves the police two steps forward, with Harriet finally finding what she has been looking for.

After coming across confusing information, Harriet goes out of her way to get to the bottom of the story before it’s too late.

While the bride has cold feet, Vuyiswa and the police descend on the Khozas, bringing Kagiso face to face with the truth which he struggles to accept. Mmabatho and Kea’s attempts to console the devastated man don’t work very well either.

Diamond is convinced that an enemy is dead and decides it’s time to remind the Big 5 who they are dealing with, so he puts a plan in motion to attack the Khozas. Will it work? But he has no time to escape what’s coming at him.

Kagiso seems to be suicidal. Will he survive his heartbreak or will Harriet lose a son too?

At the Maduza household, Gracious is shocked to find a naked man in her bed. Schumacher is a desperate man and it results in another public rejection.

Gracious’ dating attempts are sadly a complete disaster and Schumacher continues with his plan to win her over.

As Gracious has a mini meltdown, Schumacher has a grand masterplan. Things finally get heated between Gracious and her young beau. Gracious and Schumacher hit a bumpy patch and he discovers he is being used, but refuses to let go.

Schumacher loses in his game of love and starts ignoring her. He finally gets his groove back, but Goodness arrives home when no one was expecting her, and the Ben 10 is forced to hide.

Will a mother have her fun, or will her daughter stand between her and her lover?

Catch The Queen on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161, weekdays at 9pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.