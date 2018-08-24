The soapie roundup

Generations – The Legacy

Determined to clear his name, regain and rebuild his reputation, Tau keeps pushing Zitha to tell him all she knows about Jack framing him for Thabi’s murder. However, Gadaffi worries about what Zitha’s confession will reveal.

Despite Gadaffi’s concerns, Tau is on a mission and is not about to give up. Jack reveals that he didn’t kill Thabi, and Zitha promises someone to be supportive despite her many misgivings.

Desperate Tau tries to get hold of some very important leverage.

At the Moroka family, Mazwi decides to take the high road for a change, while Kabisi is shocked about the manipulation and scheming that has been going on behind his back.

• Generations – The Legacy airs weekdays at 8 pm on SABC 1

Scandal

A conman is remorseful when tragedy strikes; he thinks he has covered up a murder but he couldn’t be more wrong. The smooth operator is rattled and slips up, causing suspicion around his involvement in a serious matter.

Meanwhile, a new partnership considers their next move while Yvonne realises her future looks bleak.

A light at the end of a tunnel is enveloped by darkness for Hlengiwe. Drowning in debt, she makes some financial boundaries with her family.

At NFH, Gloria’s plans come to naught and a supervisor learns of slipping standards, while Stokkies’ pep talk to his team of cleaners results in some unusual but inspiring actions.

• Scandal airs weekdays at 7.30pm on e.tv

The Queen

Two enemies unite when the Mabuza and Khoza women work together to bring down a common enemy, but will Goodness’ plan against Kea work out?

Gracious makes a shocking discovery while Kea is unaware of what is happening. Meantime, Goodness is under pressure despite her plan taking shape while on the other front, Kagiso’s instincts seem to be correct.

Kea is in a very abusive relationship, but only her can solve everything if only she tells her family what's really… Posted by The Queen Mzansi on Sunday, 8 April 2018

Although Goodness temporarily manages to keep the Khozas away, Diamond still has the power over the situation at hand, and applies more pressure on Goodness to put an end to the situation. Unfortunately, the Khoza and Mabuza arrangement hangs in the balance.

At the Maake household, the sins of the past fracture the family unity but there seems to be hope as Thato and Adelaide finally have a heart-to-heart.

Vuyiswa has a rather interesting encounter, and Jerry’s visit to her house is nothing but full of disappointment. Vuyiswa then makes a shocking discovery about Zack. However, her cover is blown when Zack discovers who she really is.

• The Queen airs weekdays at 9pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv)

Skeem Saam

MaNtuli throws Pretty and Sthoko an ultimatum about their sleeping arrangements, but the two finally get the evidence they need against her.

MaNtuli is then forced to face her lies in front of her entire family, and is impelled to rediscover the meaning of humility in the eyes of her family.

Tonight on #SkeemSaamPretty refuses to obey an order from her mother. SABC1- Mzansi Fo Sho Posted by Skeem Saam on Tuesday, 14 August 2018

The Seakamelas are in a tailspin when MaNtuli’s financial tables turn, and someone has their eyes on Sthoko, and her family picks up on it.

Lelo lets it slip to Lehasa that someone is looking out for her; Lehasa learns who Lelo’s cousin is. Lelo then overhears Lehasa making a request to a fertility clinic, with Lehasa’s sentiments regarding Zandile’s frozen eggs disturbing her.

• Skeem Saam airs weekday at 06.30pm on SABC1

Muvhango

Regardless of Teboho making sure that her presence is felt at the royal house, vhoMasindi defies her instructions.

VhoMukondeleli on the other hand reveals that Mulalo’s dzekiso wife is ready, leaving Mulalo in fear of the worst as preparations for the wife draws toward the end.

The chieftaincy of Thathe is changing… Are you team Azwindini or team Mulalo? ???? Posted by Muvhango on Friday, 17 August 2018

Teboho is shaken to the core when something mysterious happens, but still pulls all the stops for Mulalo’s inauguration party, while vhoMasindi rejoices at their enemies’ misery.

Teboho is rattled when she finds out about Mulalo’s new wife. Terror’s threat leaves the Zikalalas shaken, and James is mortified to learn how deep the Zikalalas’ dark side runs.

In an effort to protect her son, Moliehi tries to threaten Terror but she fails. There is a hostage situation at Hangwani’s house. Skhumbuzo is staring at the gun’s barrel.

• Muvhango airs weekdays at 9pm on SABC 2

