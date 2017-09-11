KK receives a court summons this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday September 11

Tendamudzimu makes an indecent proposal to Gugu. Imani offers her support to James and is stung by his reaction. Bongi is accused of spreading a dangerous rumour.

Tuesday September 12

Sthembiso has a mysterious new girlfriend. Gugu is desperate to stay away from Tendamudzimu. KK is blocking Matshidiso’s attempts to get a job.

Wednesday September 13

Matshidiso has a secret weapon in her fight with KK. Sthembiso is soon going to meet his girlfriend in real life. Tendamudzimu won’t budge and neither will Azwindini.

Thursday September 14

Matshidiso guns for KK’s estate. Gugu pulls a brave move on Mulalo. Sthe plans a special welcome for his online girlfriend.

Friday September 15

Livhuwani threatens her husband with divorce. KK receives a court summons.Vusi and Rendani poke holes in Sthe’s relationship.