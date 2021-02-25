What to watch: Expect fun and laughter on ‘One Night Kwa Mxolisi’ movie

Streaming platform ShowMax and DStv channel Mzansi Magic are making it a priority to produce more local films and their first offering for 2021 is comedy drama One Night Kwa Mxolisi.

It features a dynamic cast such as The River actress Linda Mtoba, actor Sisanda Henna, comedian Donovan Goliath, Buhle Samuels, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Nyaniso Dzedze and Fulu Mugovhani.

Henna, who also serves as the creator and director has, acted in M-Net series Trackers SA and Inconceivable.

In One Night Kwa Mxolisi he portrays Mxo, a former semi-successful rugby player, who invites his friends to the opening of his new restaurant.

The drama ensues as the group have one too many drinks, secrets unravel and life-long friendships are tested as the group’s close-knit illusion falls apart.

Mtoba plays Mxo’s wife, Lerato, she says her character is at a pivotal point in her life when she’s figuring out who she is.

“Most of her life she has spent it as a very devoted wife, almost everything she has done has revolved around her husband. She is very sassy, smart and she is a bit of a classist and anyone in her corner she will support them to the very end.”

Viewers will just have to wait to see what Lerato’s secrets are, but Mtoba does say Lerato will fight to the death for the people she loves.

In choosing to be part of the movie, she believes in “God’s timing”. When the script came to her she was busy with another project and concerned that schedules would clash, well it all worked out in the end.

“I absolutely love playing characters that are out of my element, so to be able to play a woman who’s so dynamic and nothing like myself in some aspects is really challenging.”

The movie took nearly three weeks to shoot with plenty of Covid-19 tests taken during the filming. Mtoba praised her cast for creating an enjoyable work environment with lots of fun and laughter.

She said viewers can expect tons of drama, laugh out loud moments and relatable characters. She commended the production houses for choosing to make movies that are proudly South African.

Expect more movie roles from the actor as she gushed about her hopeful return to The River as Nomonde and the stunning season three finale.

“The wedding finale was epic, Mzansi Magic treats me so well so do expect my return on The River.”

One Night Kwa Mxolisi will premiere on Showmax on Friday, 26 February and on Mzansi Magic, channel 161 on Saturday, 27 February at 9.30pm.

