Death and taxes are two of life’s certainties. The third though, is that stuff gets more expensive. The most not-so-new but recent rationale to drill deeper into consumer pockets cite the devalued Rand, a weakened economy and so on and so forth as justification.
Multichoice is pushing up the price of all its products from 1 April, and while the company notes that majority of its increases are below inflation, is there still bang for buck? This in a new age where South Africans have access to most premium international streaming services. Unless watching seven channels of sport is worth nearly R 12 000 every year.
Twenty years ago, the Rand traded at R 7,77 to the greenback. Today, two decades later our currency’s stable point is at R 15 to the dollar – roughly just more than double what it was. In 2001, a DStv premium subscription was charged at R 325,69. Right now, you are paying double-and-a-half more than then.
Box Office rentals are being pushed up by just under 15% to R 40 a movie while premium subscriptions climb to R 829. Add PVR access to that at R 105 from April and DStv will now cost as much as a trolley of monthly basics at the supermarket. Conversely, an Apple One subscription that includes Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Apple Games on a family sharing plan will set you back R 184. Indulging, a Netflix subscription starts at R 99 along with Amazon Prime and Showmax, both at R 99. Add it up and building your own bouquet of thousands of hours of movies, series, music and games comes in at under R 500. A decent data connection is around R 400 these days.
- Options for cancelling DSTV. Graphic: Costa Costa Makola
- DSTV Premium: R829
- DSTV Compact Plus: R539
- DSTV Compact: R409
- DSTV Family: R295
- DSTV Access: R115
- BoxOffice rentals: R40
- PVR access fee: R105
Netflix
- Basic – One screen at a time & one phone can download: R99
- Standard – Two screens at a time & two phones can download: R139
- Premium – Four screens at a time & four phones can download: R169
Showmax
- Showmax – Buy one month, get two more on them: R49
- Showmax Pro – Buy one month, get two more on them: R225
Apple TV
- Monthly subscription is just R84,99 after a free 7 day trial
- Hein Kaiser
