Meet the cast of Honey channel’s ‘Pastors’ Wives’

More details have been released of DStv’s exciting new reality show Pastor Wives.

The show will be premiering on the Honey channel, the newest original content for lifestyle and will be produced by actress Sonia Mbele who is no stranger to reality TV, as she was part of the Real Housewives of Johannesburg production team.

The show follows the lives of five women from five congregations, capturing their daily duties as businesswomen and mothers and how they juggle it all while supporting their pastor husbands.

Meet the Pastors Wives:

Nandipha Mlombi

Nandipha s an actress, a social entrepreneur, mother of five, and a self-professed diva with big dreams.

Her business, which is an events company named World Of Wonder Events (WOW) organises corporate, social and celebratory events.

This season we will get to see how she navigates politics at home as a 33-year-old first lady with strong opinions within her husband’s older congregation.

Phume Khethang

As a sales manager in the hospitality industry, Khethang is a confident, assertive and tell-it-like-it-is person. Viewers can expect her great sense of humour from her that will get tongues wagging with the story of how she met her husband.

Anietie Ezeimo

Nigerian-born Anietie is a well-known gospel singer who is considered the voice of reason in the group. Viewers will get to see who is the person behind the voice and get a look into her life as a mother of five.

Innocent Sadiki

The Skeem Saam actress is probably the most noticeable face of the brand. When she spoke to The Citizen she said she couldn’t wait to do something outside a scripted TV show.

The outspoken presenter and model said fans can get the real side of who she is.

Adeyola Da Costa-Ayo

Characterised as a strong and outspoken person, Adeyola moved to South Africa from Nigeria 10 years ago to join her husband, Kunle Ayo, who is a well-known jazz musician turned pastor and gospel minister.

Not considering herself a pastor wife, she owns a catering company and loves all things food.

Pastors’ Wives will premiere on Friday, 19 February on DStv channel 157.

(Compiled by Sandi Mbhele)

