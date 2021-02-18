Baby Cele-Maloka opens up about Gabisilie’s big ‘Uzalo’ exit

After months of watching her do some pretty evil things all in the name of protecting her family, fans finally got to witness the end to Gabisile’s storyline on Uzalo.

However, rumours from set, as well as a few fan conspiracy theories, say this may not necessarily be the end for the character that has been played by established actress Baby Cele-Maloka.

The Citizen recently had a chat with Cele about Gabisie’s death on Uzalo, her hidden talents and what she plans to do next.

On Monday, fans watched as tension reached a new high in her household after her husband, Qhabanga, overheard hear declaring her plans to confess her sins – killing three of his family members.

Without knowing that he had overheard her, Gabisile then confessed her sins directly to her husband who reacted by choking her to death.

Cele told The Citizen that she recalls being shocked by some of her characters’ actions along the way and often felt like said actions signalled the end of the road for her character. But the end never seemed to come.

On the day her character was killed off, she posted on her Facebook page, in effort to connect with her followers, and asked that they “meet” by logging on to social media while watching the day’s episode.

She was amused by the reactions but refused to give into requests for more info on what would be coming.

When the big scene did come, fans were quick to share their views on the big shock.

If Qabanga left that carpet in that river, then he made a mistake that will cost him. And they will see bruises all over Gabisile’s neck that will then compromises Qabanga statement. #Uzalo — Biona Bhembe (@Bhembebiona) February 16, 2021

Won’t the autopsy report show that Gabisile was strangled to death? Qhabanga SMH #Uzalo — Mikateko (@Mika_Ngobeni) February 16, 2021

Am sure gabisile is not dead,phela that can act like she’s dead then wake up after — Lebonza_lethabo???????????????? (@LebonzaLethabo) February 16, 2021

It wasn’t always hard to play Gabisilie, though. Cele said she enjoyed the fact that her character was vastly different from roles she had played in the past

“I love that I own her and I chose to own her. I use my sister as a reference, my late mom as well”

“What I love is that she loves her family so much and that is what I am as uBaby. Like, she would kill for her family…”

What’s next for Cele?

In addition to working on other projects as an actress, Cele would like to sink her teeth into her passion for directing TV and film projects.

She recently wrote and directed a short film with the help of Bongi Ndaba and though Covid-19 had put the project on ice, she’s ready to hit the ground running once things open up in terms of submitting it for consideration at various film festivals.

Cele also shared that she and fellow actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones have been discussing post-lockdown travel plans. The pair have promised each other that they will definitely go overseas as soon as they are able to.

Cele tells The Citizen that she regrets not making more time to travel in the last three years as she was focused on giving work her all.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.