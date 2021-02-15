Movies and TV 15.2.2021 01:12 pm

Heartthrob Lunga Shabalala joins M-Net’s ‘Legacy’

Thami Kwazi
Heartthrob Lunga Shabalala joins M-Net’s ‘Legacy’

Lunga Shabalala. Picture: Facebook

The model and actor previously played the role of Lindani on ‘The River’.

KwaZulu-Natal born actor and model Lunga Shabalala, 31, has joined the cast of Legacy on M-Net.

He previously played the role of Lindani on the 1Magic soapie The River. His character Lindani was killed off The River a few months ago in a very dramatic fight scene and fans have been anticipating his next move.

He has been dropping hints about his new gig.

Lunga first hit the big time when he became the first South African face of the international fashion brand Calvin Klein in 2010. He then moved to presenting the SABC1 variety show Selimathunzi and SABC3’s Man Cave alongside Janez Vermeiren.

Lunga Shabalala. Picture: Facebook

The heartthrob is the new cast member of Legacy and is set to play the son of the overly-ambitious Msizi (Siyabonga Thwala) on the show. Thwala, who previously played Mpiyakhe Zungu on telenovela Isibaya, left the now-cancelled show and joined Legacy from its inception

Lunga recently celebrated 10 years in the entertainment industry.

In a thread of messages detailing his struggles, he broke down how he auditioned for Calvin Klein and got the modelling contract which led him to relocate to Johannesburg.

He joins  a start studded cast that includes Kgomotso Christopher as Dineo Price. Sean-Marco Vorster as Stefan Potgieter. Trix Vivier as Petra Potgieter. Mary-Ann Barlow stars as Felicity Price and Michelle Botes as Angelique Price

Legacy airs on M-Net at 7pm from Monday to Thursday on M-Net.

ALSO READ: Legacy is 30 minutes of frustratingly good television. Here’s why it’s trending

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Shuuuuu!!! ‘The River’ weddings ‘carrying’ telenovelas – Fans react to Zolani’s I dos 5.2.2021
Mzansi Magic backtracks and confirms the end of ‘Isibaya’ 14.1.2021
Plot twists, fraud and plenty of drama – First look of M-Net’s new show ‘Lioness’ 13.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA to monitor vaccinated healthcare workers for possible side effects, says Mkhize

Columns Early adventures in journalism: My penis-enlargement journey

Covid-19 Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

Environment Smell of ‘rotten eggs’ over Gauteng will go away soon – air quality officer

Business News Will we continue to work from home? Probably not, says expert

today in print

Read Today's edition