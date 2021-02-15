‘Dinner at Somizi’s’ ratings take a huge knock

With the success and media coverage of Somizi Mhlongo’s cookbook Dinner at Somizi’s and the show of the same name, one would think this would translate into high ratings for Mzansi Magic.

The multi-talented star’s cooking show first aired on DStv’s 1 Magic in July. The format of the show is that he cooks with his guests and later an interview-style conversation is had on the couch.

Guests on the first season included Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, comedian Mpho Popps, Lerato Kganyago, Moshe Ndiki, Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi with best friend DJ Zinhle.

Airing on Mzansi Magic channel 161 for DStv Compact subscribers later in October, the expected high ratings did not materialise.

TV: Dinner At Somizi’s lukewarm on Mzansi Magic Based on my expectation and the success of the cookbook, I’m surprised the show is not in the Top 10 of DStv. With 487k viewers for peak episode in January, the show’s repeat on Mzansi M is at no. 30 on DStv. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/rAJflrKftr — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 12, 2021





January viewership numbers, according to the Broadcasting Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA), show Dinner at Somizi’s peak episode on Mzansi Magic ranked at number 30 with around 487,000 viewers. Other episodes did not appear in the top 30 from November to December.

1/3 October ratings. Picture: Screengrab 2/3 November ratings. Picture: Screengrab 3/3 December ratings. Picture: Screengrab

Season two is still in the balance. Somizi and the show’s creators – BarLeader founder and producer Legend Manqele – have been embroiled in a legal showdown with Hastings Moeng, who claims the concept was stolen from him.

According to Moeng, he had the idea of the show in 2014. In September 2020, emails and communication between Somizi and Manqele was published. Manqele responded in a lengthy statement in January denying that Moeng’s claims.

Manqele said the original concept of the show came about during level 5 and 4 Covid-19 lockdowns, as a virtual cooking show hosted by Somizi and his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

RELATED: ‘I never even opened his email’- Dinner at Somizi saga continues

The TV producer said: “The show was named Straight Out of The Kitchen. With comedy and music shows going virtual, there was a clear need for this kind of show.”

He explained that in the original concept, the couple were going to host ordinary South Africans in their kitchen virtually via Zoom or Skype whilst having free and open conversations.

The cookbook was published in time for the festive season. Dinner at Somizi’s – I Am Not A Chef was the highest-selling book in the food and drink category from 29 November 2020 – 2 January 2021, in South Africa, according to CNA’s audited report.

The book beat out culinary legend Jamie Oliver, to the number one position.

ALSO READ: Fans react to Somizi’s cookbook being at number one

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.