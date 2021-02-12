Movies and TV 12.2.2021 12:51 pm

‘She deserved better shem!’ Fans not impressed with ‘Bachelorette SA’ suitors

Sandisiwe Mbhele
The 'Bachelorette SA' contestants. Picture: Twitter

Audiences flocked to Twitter to hilariously express how the men were ‘not good looking’ enough for bachelorette Qiniso Van Damme.

The first episode of Bachelorette SA aired on Thursday to much fanfare but viewers were left unimpressed by the potential suitors chosen by the network.

Qiniso Van Damme, who appeared on the Bachelor SA’s second season, is the country’s first-ever bachelorette of the popular dating franchise. The show is known for picking very easy-on-the-eyes contestants but local audiences expressed their disdain with the men who appeared.

Audiences flocked to Twitter to hilariously convey how the men were “not good looking”.

ALSO READ: Meet the first batch of Bachelorette SA contestants




Qiniso is a 26-year-old model, actress and has obtained a master’s degree in social anthropology at the University of Cape Town.

Her sister is DA MP Phumzile Van Damme. Qiniso is looking for a spontaneous and sentimental man who isn’t afraid to show his emotions.

ALSO READ: How to win over an MP’s sister – Qiniso Van Damme is M-Net’s first local Bachelorette

Phumzile on the other hand was much happier with some of the men who could potentially end up with her younger sister.

