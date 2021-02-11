DJ Tira’s wife set to bring more drama to ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) has barely settled the mystery of what is going on between Ayanda Ncwane and Zanele Mbokazi and yet more drama is on the way for the show.

All4Women reports that DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi, is set to join the show and add even more drama to the fray.

The Real Housewives of Durban has already proven itself to be one of the most exciting shows on South African television right now, even if it is exclusively available on streaming platform Showmax.

People have flocked to their apps (both TV and mobile) in a bid to keep up with the events as they have unfolded on the country’s spiciest show. Now it looks as if the drama is about to multiply after it was announced that Khathi would be joining the volatile cast.

She will either blend right in or add some drama to the mix and we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

After working alongside her superstar husband, learning the ropes of the music industry over the years, Khathi has become a respected name in the South African music and entertainment industry.

She is also a mother to three children and between her personal and professional life, she is easily one of the busiest women in Durban.

This is reportedly one of many reasons why it made sense to add her onto the RHOD cast.

Insiders revealed to Daily Sun that the entrepreneur would be bringing something different to the upcoming episodes in the show’s debut season.

Gugu herself was excited to confirm the news with the media.

She revealed that she had every intention of not only changing perceptions around her image, but also to empower the women of South Africa across all age groups.

Speaking to the paper, she said, “I want to be looked at in another light. It will be my responsibility to show off women who’re able and want to empower others. This is the perfect platform for me, even though I will not be a full-time cast member.”

UPDATE:

It seems Gugu will not be joining the show after all. This is because filming has almost wrapped on the current season of the show and there would seemingly be no time to film scenes featuring the entertainment mogul.

“While fans of Gugu Khati might be getting excited to see DJ Tira’s wife on RHOD, we can confirm that the news currently, circulating is not true. Filming has almost wrapped and she is not appearing on the series” explained Head: PR and Communications at Multichoice Connected Video, Laura Cooke.

