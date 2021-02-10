Zinhle Mabena pays tribute to her late ‘Isibaya’ husband

As tributes to the cast and crew of Mzansi Magic drama Isibaya pour in ahead of its last days on air, actress Zinhle Mabena took time out to honour the memory of her late on-screen husband.

Mabena currently plays the role of Sihle on the show and for years, her character was married to Andile Gumbi’s character, Zweli Ntshangase/Ngubane, son to chief Bhekifa Ngubane.

Theirs was one of the epic young love stories that the show had come to be known for.

Sadly, tragedy struck in 2019 when Gumbi suffered a heart attack while in Israel working on a theatre production.

He died just days later, leaving behind a fiancée named Hlengiwe Ngcongo – who had rushed to Israel to be by his side during his hospital stay – and a four-year-old son.

He was laid to rest in Durban some weeks after.

In her tribute to Gumbi, Mabena reflected on her long-held desire to join the show. A desire that eventually became a reality.

Although she has many memories after years of being on the show, she further explained that she chose to mark the occasion with a photo of herself and Gumbi because they started their journey on the show together, as friends, and as the show comes to an end, she is reminded that he is no longer here.

Read her full message below.

