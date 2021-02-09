TSAon3 fans happy to see Lesego Tlhabi, Mo Flava and Loot Love join the show

Daily SABC3 talk show Trending SA (TSA) has unveiled a new cast for the latest season of the show and fans seem to be loving it.

The week kicked off with viewers being introduced to Lesego Tlhabi, Mo Flava and Loot Love, who will be presenting the show on a rotating basis alongside long-standing host Mthokozisi Cele (popularly known as MaBlerh).

Congratulations @moflavadj @LootLove @LesegoTlhabi and welcome to the @TrendingSAon3 round table. I look forward to creating magic with you ♥️. Ooooh by the way, we have a RED partner on board this season helping us stay connected with our viewers *ports number from 083 to 082* https://t.co/pcpyO6G2G8 — Sive The Black Rose (@Sive_N) February 5, 2021

The new changes means that the previous season’s hosts – Elma Smit and Refiloe Mpakanyane – will not be returning.

“SABC3 and the Trending SA producers would like to wish them all the best in their current and future endeavours,” said the channel in a statement.

Smit and Mpakanyane brought a more serious side to the show and producers are looking to head in a new direction by bringing new hosts onboard for season six.

“I am so excited to bring this new season of Trending SA to our audiences; we have kept the premise and the heart of the show. We are still the leaders in social commentary and we love being at the centre of what South Africa is talking about.

“Our viewers can expect to see their favourite features, insightful interviews from thought leaders and celebrities and supersized roundtable conversations The creative direction will be entertainment skewed this time around, with a lot of viewer engagement and gamification of some segments,” said TSA producer Sive Nkukwana in a statement.

And based on social media reactions, fans seem to be loving the change.

Hhayi ke we going back to being loyalists… This was a brilliant move #tsaon3 ????????????????back to watching — Mbali ????????✊???? (@yasemahozenimnd) February 8, 2021

You did great guys, also awusemhle????♥️ #TSAon3 — Ashley Voorslag (@AshleyVoorslag) February 8, 2021

