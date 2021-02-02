Dabula’s last ‘Generations’ appearance set for March 2021 – report

“Is he or isn’t he?” That has been the question on every Generations: The Legacy fans’ lips over the last few months, over murmurs that actor Vuyo Dabula will be leaving the soapie.

Daily Sun is the latest publication to run a report on the matter, citing three unnamed sources who support the claim that the 44-year-old actor is currently filming his last scenes on the show.

The last Generations: The Legacy scenes featuring Dabula in his role as Kumkani “Gadaffi” Phakade will reportedly air in March 2021.

Fikile begs Kumkani for forgiveness tonight #GenerationsTheLegacy Posted by Generations:The Legacy on Thursday, 14 January 2021

The rumoured reasons for his departure began swirling sometime last year and have spiralled out of control ever since.

ALSO READ: Vuyo Dabula angry over ‘smelly fan’ rumour

It was initially reported that he would be leaving the show after choosing Queen Sono over the SABC1 soapie, when Generations bosses served him with an ultimatum.

However, season two of Queen Sono has since been cancelled by Netflix due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the limits it placed on filming. The series relies heavily on international travel to film scenes on location.

It was later reported that he would be joining the cast of Mzansi Magic telenovela, The Queen, and this later changed to Uzalo.

At some point, he was even said to be working with American rapper-turned-TV-producer, 50 Cent. While Dabula denied this in an interview with Drum, he said that was the most fascinating rumour to read.

Another rumour was that he was simply unemployed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vuyo Dabula (@vuyodabula)

While he has debunked all these rumours in the past, he has not yet addressed the latest set of rumours about his departure. Generations producers have also not said anything yet regarding these developments.

READ NEXT: Vuyo Dabula and his ‘crush’ on Pearl Thusi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.