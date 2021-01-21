TT Mbha’s home makeover show to premiere on Mzansi Magic

Thato ‘TT’ Mbha, a successful real estate developer and owner of real estate company Mzansi Cribs, is getting his own reality show.

Once a frequent guest on reality show Living the Dream with Somizi, the businessman’s close friendship with the media personality was on full display.

He now has bagged his own feel-good show on Mzansi Magic called Mzansi Cribs Makeover. The show is sponsored by OUTsurance, Builders Warehouse and Private Property.

In each episode, a close family member, a friend and even neighbour nominates a deserving individual to be the recipient of a home makeover. The makeover beneficiary is a person who is giving back and making an extraordinary impact on the lives of others around them.

Not just the creator of the show, TT also is the host, as his Mzansi Cribs Makeover team has just three days to transform the lucky beneficiary’s home.

The makeover is worth R50,000.

Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channel at M-Net, said: “We are excited to bring our viewers Mzansi Cribs Makeover. This will be a feel-good show that will bring a sense of humanity and hope in these trying times. The show seeks to be a good treat that will resonate with our audiences.”

Mbha says the show will bring back dignity to families and was very pleased when they first asked members of the public to send out their nominations, as the responses were overwhelming.

In June 2020, he revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, appealing to the public to remain vigilant and that people should take the virus seriously.

Mzansi Cribs Makeover premieres on Thursday, 28 January at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic, DsTV Channel 161.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TT MBHA (@ttmbha)



