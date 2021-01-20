‘My son’s disrespectful baby mama will never be acceptable to me’ – Lebo M explains himself

Despite Lebo M – Coming Home promising a look into the life of prolific producer and composer Lebohang Morake beyond the tabloid headlines that South Africans had become accustomed to over the years, the show seems to have left viewers with more questions than they had before they ever saw the show.

Not to say it didn’t deliver on its promise to provide fans with a new perspective on Lebo M, Lebo M – Coming Home just gave viewers so much more to wonder about when it comes to Morake’s life.

Perhaps the most burning question of them all is why he treats his son Tshepiso, the way he does.

Whats your take on Tshepiso’s and Lebo M’s Relationship?#LeboMComingHome — Royalty????YouTube :Elton Lesego (@eltonlesego1) December 3, 2020

Lebo M is very strict…listens poorly…and likes to impose own beliefs,ideas and thoughts on others…most of da tym da family members take it for da sake of peace…he might end up alienating them…esp Tshepiso…my heart breaks bcos he is stil very young #LeboMComingHome — 2ND WAVE/ALERT LEVEL 3???????? (@EftiaFe) January 5, 2021

I really hope the situation between Tshepiso and Lebo M improves. Shame Tshepi ???? #LeboMComingHome — Motjatji (@day_dynasty) December 2, 2020

Over the course of his life and romantic relationships, Morake has helped raise nine children: Zakiya, Nthabiseng, Refilwe, Tshepiso, Mthunzi, Ketso, Letti, Lulo and Thembalethu, who tragically passed away some years ago.

Of all these children, Tshepiso is his only living son.

Tshepiso and his sister Refilwe are Lebo’s children from his first marriage to a woman named Nandi and the children lived with him in Los Angeles at the beginning of the peak of his career.

However, as the show progresses, it quickly becomes evident that Refi is his favourite – both as a musician and a “child” of the Morake family.

It is for this reason that she often ends up playing intermediary between her beloved brother and her father in their contentious relationship.

Since watching the show, fans have wondered exactly why Lebo M seems to mistreat Tshepiso – who just welcomed his first son with his girlfriend Ayanda (aka Barbie).

Socialite and transgender activist Yaya Mavundla recently found herself asking this question when she decided to finally watch the show on Showmax.

I really dislike how Lebo M treats Tshepiso. Like WHY?!! #LeboMComingHome — Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) January 16, 2021

Unlike most viewers of the show, however, Mavundla actually got a response from the star of the show.

Morning. I rarely get a chance to respond / engage as much as I’d love to. Thank U for 4 yr comment. Do consider, I hate the current father & son dynamic. There ARE limits how far a son should go tho. My son’s DISRESPECTFUL baby Mama will never be acceptable to me. Thank you ❤️???????? — Lebo M (@therealLEBO_M) January 17, 2021

He went on to add that he is “not treating Tshepiso” but rather responding while “trying hard to remain calm under difficult circumstances while he condones her behaviour”.

This in reference to alleged disrespect by Tshepiso’s girlfriend Ayanda.

Finally as I have to prepare to leave now, this is a 23 year old girl entering mine and my family’s space, mine and my son’s world before she showed up… who’s terms dictate rules of engagement here ? Thank you for your comment. Be safe out there ❤️❤️???????? — Lebo M (@therealLEBO_M) January 17, 2021

Lebo M – Coming Home is currently available on Showmax.

