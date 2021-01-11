SA actress Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu passes on

The South African film and television industry has suffered a blow after Actress Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu died at her home on Monday morning, Gaenor Artiste Management confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts and unimaginable sadness that we bring you the news of Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu passing in her home this morning 11th January. Her bright, large burning light has gone out and we are devastated to bring you this sad news,” the media agency said in a statement.

The cause of her death remains unknown at this stage.

Gaenor Artiste Management, who represented Ndlovu, hailed the multi-award winning actress, saying her passing would leave a “huge space in the creative world of acting”.

“To us Lindiwe was family but to many she was so much more. An unsung incredible actress who will leave a huge space in the creative world of acting.

“Her incredible passion, deep respect for her craft and unrivalled commitment to her career evident in every project she took on.”

The media agency further sent its condolences to Nldovu’s family and friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends of which she had many. Lindiwe was part of the fabric of Gaenor Artist Management and things will not be the same without her.”

Read the full statement below:

