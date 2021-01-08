Movies and TV 8.1.2021 03:02 pm

5 reasons why everyone is talking about ‘Bridgerton’

Kaunda Selisho
British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page who stars in the Netflix period drama, ‘Bridgerton’, as Simon Basset – the Duke of Hastings. Picture: Twitter @NetflixSA

From the music, to the language, to the Duke, we take a look at why Netflix’s new period drama ‘Bridgerton’ seems to be the talk of the town.

Netflix’s new period drama Bridgerton seems to be all anyone can talk about these days and if you have found yourself wondering why this may be, here are five very good reasons.

1. The music

If you think you’re about to hear Für Elise and other tunes of the time, you’re in for a big surprise. The show’s producers opted to feature a classical spin on contemporary tunes like Ariana Grande’s Thank You, Next and fans of the show can’t get enough of it.

2. The language

Because the show is based on Julia Quinn’s novels set in the competitive world of Regency London high society during the season when debutantes are presented at court, the version of English used on the show is a little more old-school and formal than one may be used to.

However, this has been one of the drawcards for fans who can’t get enough of Bridgerton‘s English.

3. The scandal

Due to the fact that the show has been likened to Gossip Girl and was produced by Shondaland (the company owned by Shonda Rhimes), one can expect a lot of gasp-worthy moments.

Perhaps the most gasp-worthy moment of the show, for many, has been just how much sex the main characters end up having when they eventually get down to it.

4. The black royals

Viewers of the show cannot stop raving about how happy they are to see people of colour cast to be among those portraying characters in British high society.

5. The Duke

The Duke. Oh, the Duke.

Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (played by British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page) has been perhaps everyone’s favourite thing about the show.

He’s tall, dark and handsome and somewhat of a bad boy, all while remaining to be the ultimate gentleman.

And just like any leading man worth his weight in gold, Page has mastered that all-important brooding look.

