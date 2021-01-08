5 reasons why everyone is talking about ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix’s new period drama Bridgerton seems to be all anyone can talk about these days and if you have found yourself wondering why this may be, here are five very good reasons.

1. The music

If you think you’re about to hear Für Elise and other tunes of the time, you’re in for a big surprise. The show’s producers opted to feature a classical spin on contemporary tunes like Ariana Grande’s Thank You, Next and fans of the show can’t get enough of it.

wait im obsessed with how bridgerton has all music from modern times performed by an orchestra — bmic (@brookemiccio) January 5, 2021

Bridgerton is v good. Regencycore covers are my new favorite kind of music. — meagan ???? (@its_meagane) January 3, 2021

Living for the music in bridgerton????who knew i’d ever like listening to classical versions of pop songs — Soph (@sophie_moorexx) January 3, 2021

2. The language

Because the show is based on Julia Quinn’s novels set in the competitive world of Regency London high society during the season when debutantes are presented at court, the version of English used on the show is a little more old-school and formal than one may be used to.

My thoughts now speak to me in the bridgerton vocabulary and British accent…. Your Grace. — ???????????????????????? ???? (@Nataali_Xx) January 2, 2021

However, this has been one of the drawcards for fans who can’t get enough of Bridgerton‘s English.

British me is back thanks to bridgerton and all I can say is it is absolutely insane how my brain just switches from Tagalog to bisaya to normal slang English to formal English in a span of a few hours or minutes of watching or reading something — grr (@Punzie6) January 5, 2021

3. The scandal

Due to the fact that the show has been likened to Gossip Girl and was produced by Shondaland (the company owned by Shonda Rhimes), one can expect a lot of gasp-worthy moments.

Perhaps the most gasp-worthy moment of the show, for many, has been just how much sex the main characters end up having when they eventually get down to it.

If I’d have known how raunchy Bridgerton was I would not have committed to watching it with my parents ???? — Ezmay Grace ???? (@EzmayGraceMusic) January 2, 2021

4. The black royals

Viewers of the show cannot stop raving about how happy they are to see people of colour cast to be among those portraying characters in British high society.

Started watching Bridgerton on netflix and the first question my dad asked about the black people on the show was “are they slaves or or servants or what?” And ya know? That’s sad af that we’ve been so programmed to think that black people cant be royalty — Miss Campbell ???????? (@Shekinah_Noelle) January 5, 2021

Can we take a moment to stan Queen Charlotte and every single one of these looks?! ???? @goldarosh #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/9Xe6kCQvt8 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 3, 2021

I was wondering how Shonda Rhimes was going to explain all the aristocratic black people in #Bridgerton

Smart. — Ba Auntie (@Yimzy_th_motif) January 3, 2021

5. The Duke

The Duke. Oh, the Duke.

Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (played by British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page) has been perhaps everyone’s favourite thing about the show.

He’s tall, dark and handsome and somewhat of a bad boy, all while remaining to be the ultimate gentleman.

And just like any leading man worth his weight in gold, Page has mastered that all-important brooding look.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.