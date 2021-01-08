‘Family Feud’ is returning to SA and Steve Harvey wants you

American celebrity and comedian Steve Harvey will be returning to South Africa to host the second season of the game show Family Feud Africa and entries are finally open for brand new contestants.

e.tv announced on Friday that the wildly popular show was looking for families of five to enter before 17 January for a chance to compete on the show.

Harvey has been hosting the American version of Family Feud with enormous success since 2010. The show has seen exponential ratings increases under Harvey, and he is on track to become the longest-serving host in Family Feud history.

The South African version was initially broadcast exclusively on e.tv to millions of South Africans each week and was later made available on Netflix.

Potential contestants can enter at here, with more information on the series to be found here.

“We’re anticipating a bigger season and an even bigger following in 2021,” said Virginia Hollis, co-founder of marketing agency G2 Connection, the company handling all public relations for the show.

“With KFC as headline sponsor and many opportunities for other brands to get onboard, Family Feud Africa is promising to maintain its number one slot in that 6pm time bracket,” added Hollis before promising that the upcoming season is set to be better than ever.

Entries for Season 2 Family Feud South Africa are OPEN!!!! Get on @FeudAfrica!!! CLICK HERE TO ENTER: https://t.co/9FZm2JEbXh OR you can go to the website to get more information or enter online. WEBSITE: https://t.co/MmB4hzhYAj#familyfeudafrica #familyfeud #steveharvey pic.twitter.com/yAMRdWQU6u — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 5, 2021

“Steve Harvey’s introduction to South Africa’s many cultures and idiosyncrasies last year resulted in some hilarious on set moments and we’re expecting more of the same this year as Mr Harvey gets to know South Africa and it’s incredible people even better,” concluded Hollis.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.