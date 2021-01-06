From rags to riches, back to rags: ‘I Blew It’ returns for season 3

Returning for its third season, I Blew It will surprise viewers with unbelievable tales of how South Africans, some famous and some not, lost everything within a short space of time due to a life of conspicuous consumption and splendour, among other reason.

Amongst those who lost it all is a Daveyton-born football wizard who made R2.2 million at the height of his career. The talented footballer, who broke into the professional ranks in his teens, found himself with nothing even before his career peaked because of several mistakes on and off the field.

Catch season three of I Blew It at 7.30pm from 9 January on Mzansi Wethu, DStv channel 163.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.