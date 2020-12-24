First look at ‘Coming 2 America’ starring Nomzamo Mbatha

The Coming 2 America trailer has finally dropped.

Starring the famous faces such as Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, the hilarious duo return to their character roles as Prince Akeem Joffer and Hall playing Akeem’s best friend, Semmi.

The sequel to the 1988 film, Coming to America, was initially set to be released in December but was pushed back to 5 March 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The newly released trailer shows new faces such as Jermaine Fowler, Kiki Layne and Teyana Taylor.

It was announced in August that local actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who moved to the US to further her acting career, was cast in the movie.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in the US.

His father, King Jaffe Joffer played by legendary actor James Earl Jones, is ill and his dying wish is for Prince Akeem to find his son and groom him as the next crown prince.

Watch the trailer below





Amazon Prime is available in South Africa and locals will be able to see Nomzamo on our screens on the release date, 5 March 2021.

