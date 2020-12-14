Coming up on The Queen in January 2021: The Zulus worry when doctors can’t tell them what’s wrong with Patronella.

The Queen

Season 5

Friday 1 January 2021

Convulsions

Kagiso is nervous as the cops get to Goodness before he can. The Zulus worry when doctors can’t tell them what’s wrong with Patronella.

Monday 4 January 2021

Hand in the Cookie Jar

Kagiso’s guilt worsens as Goodness’ condition declines. Patronella and her crew get into more trouble than they could have anticipated.

Tuesday 5 January 2021

Find Solly

The Khozas get an unexpected and furious guest. The Mpilo Energy Juice gang struggles to find their way out of the latest setback.

Wednesday 6 January 2021

For Goldfinger and Diamond

Hector is adamant that someone will pay for Solly’s crimes. Mziwoxolo plans on making sure the Khozas pay for what happened to Goodness.

Thursday 7 January 2021

It Doesn’t Add Up

Goodness has another surprise for Kagiso as she starts to recover. Mjekejeke starts to question why the numbers around Mpilo Energy Juice aren’t adding up.

Friday 8 January 2021

The Cost Of Living

Vuyiswa has more bad news for the Mpilo Juice investors.

Monday 11 January 2021 Ghosts from the Past A ghost from the past sends Noma and Brutus spiraling. Siyanda is scrambling for survival again. Tuesday 12 January 2021 What’s in That Bag? A blast from the past awakens old feelings in Noma. Siyanda does not know what to do with a lucrative find. Wednesday 13 January 2021 Charles! Noma struggles with the feelings Charles brings back up for her. Siyanda makes a drastic move she might come to regret. Thursday 14 January 2021 Livers Must Be Destroyed! Brutus and Charles have a confrontation that turns very ugly. Thato starts to wonder where Siyanda got her money from. Friday 15 January 2021 Double Booking Brutus makes a life altering decision and gets the shock of his life. Siyanda’s reckless behaviour costs someone a life.

