Movies and TV 14.12.2020 03:16 pm

Coming up on The Queen in January 2021: The Zulus worry when doctors can’t tell them what’s wrong with Patronella.

Citizen Reporter
Coming up on The Queen in January 2021: The Zulus worry when doctors can’t tell them what’s wrong with Patronella.

The Queen - Image: Supplied

The story about a dedicated wife, mother and successful businesswoman who is forced to do the unthinkable when her husband’s secret comes to light.

The Queen

Season 5

Friday 1 January 2021

Convulsions

Kagiso is nervous as the cops get to Goodness before he can. The Zulus worry when doctors can’t tell them what’s wrong with Patronella.

 

Monday 4 January 2021

Hand in the Cookie Jar

Kagiso’s guilt worsens as Goodness’ condition declines. Patronella and her crew get into more trouble than they could have anticipated.

 

Tuesday 5 January 2021

Find Solly

The Khozas get an unexpected and furious guest. The Mpilo Energy Juice gang struggles to find their way out of the latest setback.

 

Wednesday 6 January 2021

For Goldfinger and Diamond

Hector is adamant that someone will pay for Solly’s crimes. Mziwoxolo plans on making sure the Khozas pay for what happened to Goodness.

 

Thursday 7 January 2021

It Doesn’t Add Up

Goodness has another surprise for Kagiso as she starts to recover. Mjekejeke starts to question why the numbers around Mpilo Energy Juice aren’t adding up.

 

Friday 8 January 2021

The Cost Of Living

Vuyiswa has more bad news for the Mpilo Juice investors.

 

Monday 11 January 2021

Ghosts from the Past

A ghost from the past sends Noma and Brutus spiraling. Siyanda is scrambling for survival again.

 

Tuesday 12 January 2021

What’s in That Bag?

A blast from the past awakens old feelings in Noma. Siyanda does not know what to do with a lucrative find.

 

Wednesday 13 January 2021

Charles!

Noma struggles with the feelings Charles brings back up for her. Siyanda makes a drastic move she might come to regret.

 

Thursday 14 January 2021

Livers Must Be Destroyed!

Brutus and Charles have a confrontation that turns very ugly. Thato starts to wonder where Siyanda got her money from.

 

Friday 15 January 2021

Double Booking

Brutus makes a life altering decision and gets the shock of his life. Siyanda’s reckless behaviour costs someone a life.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting Covid-19

General Daily news update: Ramaphosa address, Covid-19 stats, ActionSA officially a political party and Pro-Trump rallies turn bloody

Load Shedding Power cuts likely in next three months – energy expert

General Beaches are safer than malls and indoor settings, say experts

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 7999 new cases bring SA’s total to 860,964


today in print

Read Today's edition