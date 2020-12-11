Movies and TV 11.12.2020 05:21 pm

Sindi Dlathu’s boss move as ‘The River’ renewed for 4th season

Citizen Reporter
Actress Sindi Dlathu. Picture: Twitter

The series began airing in 2018 and follows the life and tribulations of Khanyisa Diamonds mine owner Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana (Dlathu) and the central figures in her life.

Magic telenovela The River fans can rejoice, as it has been renewed for a fourth season.

It is led by award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu who received a promotion, as she will also be co-executive producer, creator and producer according to Phathutshedzo Makwarela, who is the co-creator of the show.

The Tshedza Pictures series, where Makwarela is the owner, has become one of the most popular telenovelas to watch on primetime television.

In November, the series garnered over 900 000 views, according to stats on The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC).

Makwarela said The River season four will air in February 2021.


