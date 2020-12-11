Sindi Dlathu’s boss move as ‘The River’ renewed for 4th season

Magic telenovela The River fans can rejoice, as it has been renewed for a fourth season.

It is led by award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu who received a promotion, as she will also be co-executive producer, creator and producer according to Phathutshedzo Makwarela, who is the co-creator of the show.

The Tshedza Pictures series, where Makwarela is the owner, has become one of the most popular telenovelas to watch on primetime television.

The series began airing in 2018 and follows the life and tribulations of Khanyisa Diamonds mine owner Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana (Dlathu) and the central figures in her life. In November, the series garnered over 900 000 views, according to stats on The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC).

Makwarela said The River season four will air in February 2021.

#TheRiver1Magic has been renewed for Season 4, which will debut end Feb 2021. Besides continuing to play the sgebenga Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana. @S_Dlathu steps into another role as Co-Executive Producer of the series. ❤️ @TshedzaPictures pic.twitter.com/lfDY0Ca8jp — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) December 11, 2020





Fans were more than happy with Sindi’s new promotion. ‘

Love to see our Queen winning. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DB3bFoHDHn — Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) December 11, 2020





Yay ???????????????????????????????????????????????? congrats to Sindi, well deserved ! Phathu, you rock waitse mara !????????????????????????❤️ — ???????????????????? (@LiraSab) December 11, 2020

Great move you guys. Lindiwe / Sindy need to share her quality and skills of acting to the upcoming artist. Those guys who are privileged to be in the same cast must keep notes. She does nail any character given. Well done Skhokho se game ???????????????????????????????????????????? — Phelisa (@PelozaTyali) December 11, 2020



(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

