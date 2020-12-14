Movies and TV 14.12.2020 01:42 pm

Coming up on Gomora in January 2021: There is an unexpected twist in Manzi’s case

Citizen Reporter
The cast of hit show 'Gomora' - Sicelo Buthelezi, Siphesihle Ndaba, Connie Chiume and Siyasanga Papu pose during the Royal Soapie Awards at MGG Production in Linbro Park on September 05, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards recognize all major contributors to the South African Soap Opera industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

The story about inequality. Highlighting the line between the rich and the poor.

 Gomora 

Gomora, Image: Supplied

Season 1

Monday 4 January 2021

Sonto tries to convince Bra Mike that she isn’t a criminal. Ntokozo struggles to come to terms with his parents being so close to Teddy. There is an unexpected twist in Manzi’s case.

 

Tuesday 5 January 2021

Sonto struggles to keep the love of her life after the revelation of her secret threatens to tear them apart. Ntokozo acts up again, leaving his parents at a loss as to how to get through to him.

 

Wednesday 6 January 2021

Sonto’s relationship seems to be coming undone at the seams before the wedding plans can even kick off. Ntokozo’s parents go to extremes in their attempt to rescue their son.

Thursday 7 January 2021

Melusi and Gladys’ ways prove ineffective to keep their family together. Sonto finds herself the object of rejection by someone dear to her.

Friday 8 January 2021

Ntokozo gets into a scuffle with his father and almost knocks him out. As this happens, Sonto’s conscience forces her to face the destructions she has caused to others.

Monday 11 January 2021

Ntokozo is haunted by Mbongeni’s death. Sonto bows out of the hijacking game.

Tuesday 12 January 2021

Ntokozo will do anything to keep his shelter, even if it means getting back into hijacking. Bra Mike won’t rest until he gets everything he wants.

Wednesday 13 January 2021

An ungovernable Ntokozo gives his family a hard time. Sonto’s daydreaming of Bra Mike’s offer turns to her accepting the offer. Sonto is ready to be whisked into the suburban sunset by Bra Mike. Thathi is stunned while Pretty is pleasantly surprised that Sonto has left the tavern to her.

Thursday 14 January 2021

Ntokozo’s behaviour gets way out of hand. Sonto realizes that moving will be emotionally draining. Pretty and Thathi have another fight about inheritance.

Friday 15 January 2021

Thathi gets in a flat panic and demands Sonto’s help one last time. Ntokozo comes up against a formidable force, here to sort out his nonsense.

Gomora Airs weekdays at 7.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available on Showmax

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


