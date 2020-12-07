The other Van Damme sister set to make headlines in February 2021

Another member of the Van Damme family is set to make headlines, after it was announced that South Africa’s first season of The Bachelorette, featuring Qiniso Van Damme, will air in February 2021.

The fanfare surrounding the show began back in July when M-Net announced that the country would be getting its own version of the show. The channel then launched a thorough search for a woman who could carry the title of “SA’s first bachelorette.”

The model, actress and anthropologist was subsequently chosen and revealed as the woman who would step into the role.

Qiniso first got tongues wagging at the beginning of 2019 when she accompanied her sister, Phumzile Van Damme to the State of The Nation Address and all but shut down the red carpet.

She is set to get the masses talking again when she gets a group of South African hunks to compete for her affections.

What kind of man is Qiniso looking for?

Well, according to Qiniso, tall, dark, and handsome wit,h a charming and adventurous disposition is exactly her cup of tea.

Five tips for winning Qiniso over?

Be spontaneous, don’t be afraid of your emotions, put some thought into your gifts, never ever mansplain and surprise her.

Will her sister have a say in who she dates?

Yes sir! However, Qiniso has said that while she values her sister’s opinion, the final decision is ultimately hers.

Speaking of her sister…

Phumzile Van Damme has vowed to only speak through her lawyers from this point on after going on a social media rant to lament the way she has been treated by DA leader John Steenhuisen.

This, after Steenhuisen allegedly been granted her a sabbatical that she did not request.

Phumzile was informed of Steenhuisen’s decision to extended her three months’ sick leave by another three citing concerns about her health.

“He merely informed me. I could walk away, but I choose to stay, and challenge it on principle,” tweeted the MP and Shadow Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies before she launched into a thread detailing her perspective on the issue.

Her current period of sick leave was set to end on 15 December 2020.

