Movies and TV 7.12.2020 10:39 am

Mixed reactions to Connie and Shona Ferguson’s ‘Kings of Joburg’

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Mixed reactions to Connie and Shona Ferguson’s ‘Kings of Joburg’

The Fergusons new series get mixed reaction from the audience. Photo: Twitter

With many bingeing watching the series over the weekend, the general consensus was a job well done by power couple Shona and Connie Ferguson, but there were a few issues noted by the audiences. 

The Fergusons have done it again according to many watchers of their Netflix action series Kings of Joburg (KOJ).

With many binging the series over the weekend, the general consensus was a job well done by power couple Shona and Connie Ferguson, but there were a few issues noted by the audiences.

Shona Ferguson portrays Simon “Vader” Masire, a member of the KOJ brotherhood with Xolisa Xaluva starring as his young brother  Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire. Mo has been released in prison after serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery. Struggling to stay out of the life of crime and start a new life, Mo has to make a decision as to “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

READ NEXT: Shona and Connie Ferguson’s Kings of Joburg launches in December

Different genres were tapped into by the Fergusons as there was an element of mystical thriller, which some viewers did not appreciate nor were they impressed.


There were those who were impressed by the writing, the plots twist particularly the performance from Xaluva.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565

Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie


today in print

Read Today's edition