Mixed reactions to Connie and Shona Ferguson’s ‘Kings of Joburg’

The Fergusons have done it again according to many watchers of their Netflix action series Kings of Joburg (KOJ).

With many binging the series over the weekend, the general consensus was a job well done by power couple Shona and Connie Ferguson, but there were a few issues noted by the audiences.

Shona Ferguson portrays Simon “Vader” Masire, a member of the KOJ brotherhood with Xolisa Xaluva starring as his young brother Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire. Mo has been released in prison after serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery. Struggling to stay out of the life of crime and start a new life, Mo has to make a decision as to “Am I my brother’s keeper?”

Different genres were tapped into by the Fergusons as there was an element of mystical thriller, which some viewers did not appreciate nor were they impressed.

Netflix keeps shoving this Kings of Joburg in face and I honestly don’t want — Cleopatra (@Cleo04patra) December 7, 2020





What in the Power/vampire diaries is this Kings of Joburg series… I’m so confused — TopJita® (@Antanyknows) December 6, 2020

There were those who were impressed by the writing, the plots twist particularly the performance from Xaluva.

#KingsOfJoburg appreciation post for zolisa xaluva. His been pushing. (Diamond, Melusi and now mo) pic.twitter.com/xeyQPTIyhD — Your_fathers_lil.sxnt (@youngsxnt) December 4, 2020





Me waiting for season 2 #KingsOfJoburg. The Fergusons have outdone themselves ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6qyy7xCwBz — cjcee (@ceejae25) December 7, 2020

It’s the greatness in acting for me ???????? #KingsOfJoburg pic.twitter.com/rAHJamUsom — Zeey M ✨ (@_zeey_m) December 4, 2020



