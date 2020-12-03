Unathi Nkayi to host festive talk show on 1Magic

This December it’s all about family and friends finally getting together during the festive season, being present and reconnecting over food and conversation.

Idols SA judge, Unathi Nkayi, returns to television this Saturday, to host a three-part, festive season show, Festive Get-together in The Life Artois.

The show premieres on Saturday 5 December at 3.30pm on 1Magic, DStv channel 103. Viewers get to see Unathi host high-profile friends, couples and families who in their journeys to success, found it challenging to get together and connect with loved ones while maintaining their busy lives.

For the next three weeks, chef-restaurateur, Alessandro Khojane of Gemelli, will join Unathi in turning the homes of their guests into eateries, bringing fine dining into the home and creating meaningful moments of connection in the process.

“With the lives we lead and year we have had, we haven’t had the time to connect with friends and love ones. It is important to spent time with those who make our lives what it is – family and friends,” said Unathi.

In each episode, viewers will get a front-row seat with some of SA’s top personalities as they talk about their aspirations.

Guests will include power couple Zakes and Nandi Madida, and influencers Kefilwe Mabote and Sarah Langa.

In the first episode, media shy couple Zakes and Nandi Madida invite Festive Get-together into their home for an exclusive and intimate experience.

TV: Beloved media personality & Idols SA judge @Unathi_Africa to host a 3-part festive season TV special, ’Festive Get-together in The Life Artois’ Premieres Saturday 5th December at 15:30 on 1Magic. Unathi will be joined by Chef-restaurateur Alessandro Khojani on every episode. pic.twitter.com/wOdreDSHML — TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) December 3, 2020

Festive Get-together will air on Saturday 5 December on 1Magic, DStv channel 103 at 3.30pm. The show will repeat on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 on the 21 December at 9.30pm and on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163) on Saturday at 10pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.