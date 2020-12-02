Have you seen the trailer for ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ yet?

Holiday movies with a twist have become more popular, especially with audiences who are looking for a different viewing experience during the time of Christmas.

And new local Netflix movie is exactly that. How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is the creation of the funny Ramaphakela siblings (Katleho, Tshepo and Rethabile) of Burnt Onion Productions.

It follows the storyline of troublesome older sister Tumi Sello played by Busisiwe Lurayi, whose younger sister Beauty Sello (Thando Thabethe) is getting married. The whole family expects Tumi to ruin the wedding, as the dysfunctional family’s dirty laundry is aired progressively during the film. But Tumi is not the only one causing trouble.

There are some interesting appearances, such as industry favourites Rami Chuene, portraying Aunt Grace, and Trevor Gumbi as Siya Twala. It doesn’t stop there. Legends such as Nandi Nyembe who plays Gogo Twala, Desmond Dube portraying Uncle Shadrack and Keketso Semoko as Aunt Moipone, all feature in the romcom.

Executive producer, Rethabile Ramaphakela said in a statement: “I don’t think the African continent has seen a Christmas show quite like this before. What makes How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding so great is the fact that every single person across Mzansi and the world can relate to at least one of the many colourful characters from the show and we’re excited to showcase our creativity on a global service like Netflix.

“Knowing that this will be available in 190 countries is incredible and we cannot wait to see how the audience receives it.”

Watch the trailer below:





From the reaction on Twitter, audiences are more than ready for the film, which will be released on 16 December.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.