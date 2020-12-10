Jack Parow’s still cooler than you

The 2010 Smash hit Cooler as Ekke, artist Zander Tyler known as Jack Parow, has made his way to our TV screens with his Parow to Parowfest: The Jack Parow Story.

In his story Parow talks about his career and where he comes from. He also shares about those who has supported him throughout his music journey, that being his family, friends and other musicians.

Initially Parow launched his Parow Fest festival in Utrech, The Netherlands in 2017. The artist hosted the four-hour long extravaganza with some the biggest Dutch hip hop and rap artists.

Since then, Parow has managed to maintain an audience in The Netherlands, Belgium and South Africa.

He says although he is recognised internationally he will always represent South Africa wherever his music takes him.

“I am always amazed to see what my music has done for me in SA. I might perform 10 000 kilometers away from home but my heart will always remain South African,” Parow said.

Parow says since the lockdown he has been preforming three shows a week, compared to more than five a week.

He says this has affected his income ever since as 80% of it comes from doing shows. Despite this, Parow says he is not one to sit around and mop as he is a ‘hustler’ and always manages to find a way to better his circumstances.

“As an artist, lockdown has forced me to look at this differently. With playing less shows I have managed to give my body the res it needs and create a better online fan-based presence.

“The rest I have managed to get in over the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise because I am now well prepared for the 17 shows lined up in December this year,” he said.

He says his bright style and log hat is inspired by his ‘pop’ personality and his interest in comic books.

“I believe that if no one complains about something then something is wrong. I am who I am. I am ‘eerlik’ (honest) about who I am.”

Parow says he is excited to share his story on Showmax and can hope for bigger things from her on forward. He says what we can expect from him is more music colabortaions with artist such as Early B and Youngsta CPT.

Parow to Parowfest: The Jack Parow Story is expected to air on Showmax on Thursday, 10 December

Watch Parow to Parowfest: The Jack Parow Story trailer

