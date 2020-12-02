Here’s your festive holiday movie guide

This local film tells the story of a spoiled city boy who is in for the shock of his life when he is sent to spend the holidays with his grandmother on her farm in a rural area. For many kids, that would be a dream come true, but this one isn’t ready for granny’s list of daily chores. She’s also a fountain of stories about his heritage and their family’s traditions and, if he listens, he’ll see Christmas in a whole new light. Deli Malinga, Sphumuzo Sidzumo and Ayanda Banda star in this brilliant, heartwarming film.

Many streaming services have made sure to include a range of festive content to have families glued to their TV screens this December, to help us forget the year that 2020 was.

A Very Vintage Christmas

Premieres: Friday, 25 December on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) at 20:00.

Starring Tia Mowry as a shop owner who dreams of love, this film is shimmering with festive romance. When Dodie finds a hidden box full of romantic trinkets in her antique shop, she sets out to find its rightful owners. On the way, she recruits her friend Edward – a handsome but reluctant romantic – to help her.

Premieres: Sunday, 6 December on Lifetime (DStv Channel 131) at 19:20.

The Midnight Sky

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone. Premieres: Wednesday, 23 December on Netflix. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.

Premieres: Friday, 18 December on Netflix.

Showmax has put together its biggest ever pile of presents for local audiences, with local films. Some of these include:

Somerkersfees

In Somerkersfees, a dysfunctional family’s Christmas beach holiday forces them to come to terms with their flaws, differences, hate and love for each other.

Directed by multi award-winning theatre director and South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nominee Jaco Bouwer (Rage, Dwaalster, Die Spreeus), Somerkersfees stars Milan Murray (Liewe Kersfeesvader, Die Waterfront), Edwin van der Walt (Wonderlus), Marguerite van Eeden (Sara Se Geheim), Joanie Combrink (Fynskrif, Dwaalster), Marvin-Lee Beukes (Wonderlus, Die Byl) and Safta winner Lionel Newton (Triomf).

Premieres: Tuesday, 1 December on Showmax.

Herb & Moon

In Herb & Moon, Herbert Brenner (Safta winner Robert Whitehead from Legacy) may be losing his marbles but he’s not prepared to lose his granddaughter. Can an outspoken man with rusty joints break out of his old age home, make his way across town, overcome his daughter and son-in-law’s attempts to keep him from his granddaughter, and give Gemma her Christmas gift?

Herb & Moon is directed by Safta winner Tim Greene (Skeem, Hard Copy, Taryn & Sharon), with Keenan Arrison (Shirley Adams, When We Were Black) co-starring.

Premieres: Saturday, 5 December on Showmax.

Holiday Heist

A crime thriller filled with danger and romance. A man released from prison is torn between a life of crime and a fresh start with a woman he meets.