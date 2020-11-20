Movies and TV 20.11.2020 03:43 pm

It’s over! e.tv’s ‘Rhythm City’ comes to an end

Citizen reporter
Rhythm City. Picture: Supplied

The last episode of the popular series airs on 16 July 2021.

E.tv soapie Rhythm City will reportedly come to an end in 2021 after over a decade on air.

Despite consistently ranking among the top 10 most-watched soapies in the country and amassing an impressive 5.2 million viewers this year, the soapie is set to be replaced by another local show.

The last episode of Rhythm City will air on 16 July 2021.

According to an official statement from the channel, the decision to decommission the Quizzical Pictures production was purely a business move.

As such, the next few months of the show would focus on wrapping up some of the show’s biggest plot lines, like the introduction of Suffocate’s (played by Mduduzi Mabaso) long lost adoptive son Pule.

Rhythm City has been a compelling offering that has captivated e.tv viewers for over a decade. It has taken millions of South Africans on the journey of authentic storytelling while simultaneously launching the careers of many unknown faces and some now famously talented musicians,” said the channel in a statement.

“E.tv continues to look forward to fulfilling its mandate of producing exceptional and relevant local content, and the production has successfully achieved its part of the obligation throughout the past 13 years. Rhythm City has secured its place in e.tv’s history books, and a legacy mark has been made. We want to extend our gratitude to the entire production staff, crew, and cast for their incomparable craft,” explained managing director Marlon Davids.

Fans took to social media to share how they felt about the news.

Please note: some of the following tweets may contain strong language. 

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

