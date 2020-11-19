Movies and TV 19.11.2020 04:14 pm

‘Distasteful’ – SA reacts ahead of Oscar Pistorius documentary

Citizen reporter
‘Distasteful’ – SA reacts ahead of Oscar Pistorius documentary

Oscar Pistorius - from inspirational hero to murderer. Picture: Screenshot (YouTube)

The documentary flashes back to the very beginning of the future Paralympic star’s life, chronicling his improbable ascent.

“Distasteful” – that is what most South African social media users had to say when they found out that Oscar Pistorius’s 30 for 30 documentary would be airing on ESPN on Thursday evening.

“The ESPN documentary series, The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, will air on ESPN Africa on November 19. The four-part 30 For 30 series will premiere weekly from Thursday November 19 at 20:00 (CAT) on ESPN – DStv 218; with repeats each Sunday at 20:00 (CAT) from November 22,” tweeted ESPN Africa.

The tweet was met with outrage by a number of South African tweeps.

“Directed by BAFTA [British Academy Film Awards] award-winner Daniel Gordon and produced by Academy Award-winner John Battsek, the documentary tells the story of the South African Paralympic sprinter and international hero who inspired millions with his determination and dedication – and who was then suddenly at the centre of a murder investigation. The circus that surrounded the tragic death of Reeva Steenkamp became just as much a story of the time as his initial rise to glory.”

The documentary flashes back to the very beginning of the future Paralympic star’s life, chronicling his improbable ascent from a young boy who had both his undeveloped legs amputated as a toddler to an overnight teenage phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.

Shattering records and convention, The Blade Runner, as he became known, went on to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics.

“His struggle against international track and field officials continued for years before Pistorius finally prevailed and competed at the London Olympics in 2012. Less than a year later, he was in a South African courtroom, accused of murdering his girlfriend,” added ESPN.

Viewers can expect to see interviews with more than a dozen of the figures closest to the story as the film recounts Pistorius’s fall from grace after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of 14 February 2013 at his home in Pretoria.

According to ESPN, both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families were consulted in the research and planning for the film and were given the opportunity to be interviewed. Additionally, neither family were benefitting financially from the documentary.

The series will also be available on DStv Catch Up, as well as on the ESPN Player App.

ESPN (DStv channel 218) Broadcast dates for each instalment:

Part 1: 19 November at 20:00. Repeat on Sunday 22 November at 20:00
Part 2: 26 November at 20:00. Repeat on Sunday 29 November at 20:00
Part 3: 3 December at 20:00. Repeat on Sunday 6 December at 20:00
Part 4: 10 December at 20:00. Repeat on Sunday 13 December at 20:00

WATCH: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius trailer 

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

Read Today's edition