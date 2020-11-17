Nomzamo’s younger brother Zamani joins Rhythm City

Nomzamo Mbatha’s younger brother Zamani Mbatha has landed a role on Rhythm City.

According to e.tv, Zamani will play the part of Suffocate’s adoptive son Pule Ndlovu. Suffocate is known for playing the leading role in the soapie.

“Rhythm City welcomes young and vibrant star Zamani Mbatha to its talent roster,” a statement said. “E.tv confirms that Zamani will be making his debut on the show on November 18, 2020 at 7:00PM.”

“Pule’s return will spark a nostalgic chord with many of the show’s fans as they take a trip down memory lane, settling back to 2010, the year when Pule [then not played by Mbatha] disappeared from the screens and headed to KZN, where he ultimately received private school education.”

E.tv coined Zamani’s return as “Gatsheni’s real prodigal son returns”.

“The young Gatsheni’s return will immediately spark intrigue in the world of Rhythm City, his presence catches Khulekani’s eye, and later, the young lad has an encounter with Pearl – two of Suffocate’s biggest arch-rivals.”

E.tv said it could only hope that Suffocate was ready for the storm which was about to brew.

Although known through his older sister, Zamani was also successful in his own right. Hhe recently starred in Isithembiso.

He has also starred in the upcoming SABC3 telenovela, The Estates, produced by Clive Morris Productions. It’s due to to start airing in early 2021.

